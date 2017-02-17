Watch: Jason Momoa slices and dices in sword training for 'Aquaman'

Jason Momoa is getting into fighting shape to play Aquaman.

As the Justice League star prepares to shoot part of his standalone DC superhero flick in Australia, the Hawaiian actor hit the gym for some sword training before stepping in front of the camera.

Momoa has been talking up Aquaman, saying that he’s “never seen a movie that’s anything like” it and comparing it to Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Wars, and Lord of the Rings.

Momoa has been getting absurdly jacked for the film, and you can see the muscle definition on Momoa’s back, chest, and arms as he works with the stuntmen in the video:

Speaking of original-looking movies, Momoa is starring in The Bad Batch—a sci-fi romantic thriller that takes place in a dystopian version of Texas—with Men’s Fitness cover star Keanu Reeves, and that movie looks like it will be absolutely bonkers. (Check out the trailer and see for yourself.)

Momoa’s Aquaman character has the chance to be a scene-stealer in Justice League after his awesome appearance in the trailer, and that bodes well for the upcoming solo film too.

Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder and co-starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds, hits theaters November 17, 2017.

Aquaman, directed by James Wan, and co-starring Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson, is slated for release on October 5, 2018.