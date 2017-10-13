Watch: John Cena Plays Hilarious Overprotective Dad, Butt-Chugs Beer in Raunchy ‘Blockers’ Trailer

John Cena is ready to go full-on dad mode.

In the newly released (and extremely raunchy) "red band" trailer for Blockers, Cena's character tries to keep his daughter from having too much fun on prom night.

Previously known as The Pact, the film follows three parents (Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz) as they try and foil the "pact" between their daughters to lose their virginity. Of course, hilarity ensues.

The highlight of the trailer comes when Cena has to face off in a beer butt-chug against one of his daughter’s classmates, showing once again that Cena might be just as good of a comedic performer as he is a pro wrestling superstar.

Check out the trailer:

Blockers is set to hit theaters on April 6, 2018.