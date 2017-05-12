News

Watch: John Cena Talks About His Newly Released Movie ‘The Wall’ with ‘M&F’

The WWE legend has recently taken on the role of solider in distress in a heart-racing thriller.

The only time in his life that John Cena will need help getting off the ground is in his recently-released movie, The Wall. 

Our Social Media Manager Brian Nealon sat down with Cena himself to talk about training, Tapout, and the film. 

Skip to the four-minute mark to check out what "The Champ" has to say about the movie. 

For a man who has entertained millions of fans for more than a decade to call a film “thrilling” goes a long way. 

The movie was produced by both Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios, and has a limited release today, May 12. If you're still on the fence about the WWE legend’s movie, take a look at the trailer below: 

 

