Watch: Jon Bernthal Begins His Quest for Revenge in New 'Punisher' Clips

You won't have to wait much longer to see Frank Castle in action.

In the lead-up to the release of The Punisher later this month, Netflix has released two new short-but-sweet clips on its social media channels:

The first clip shows The Punisher (Jon Berenthal) mercilessly attacking a criminal, while the other clip shows Castle having a quiet moment with his guitar.

Both scenes make Castle's intentions clear: He's not going to stop his rampage until he finds the people who killed his family.

The Punisher is Netflix's fifth Marvel series, with Berenthal originally making his debut as Castle in Season 2 of Punisher. The show debuts on Netflix on November 17.