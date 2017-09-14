Watch: Le’Veon Bell Spends Day Off Working at Dairy Queen

During the summer, All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was looking for something to do while holding out for a bigger contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell didn’t go on some crazy vacation like Conor McGregor. Instead, he applied to work at Dairy Queen.

A video of Bell applying to DQ went viral on social media in August, and now the running back has put in some work for the company.



Bell's making Blizzards? See why the Steelers star Running Back was serving up the sweet treats at Dairy Queen today #KDKA-TV News at 6 pic.twitter.com/MFLtCL3cJN — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) September 12, 2017

The Steelers had an off day following their win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the NFL season, and Bell spent it making DQ Blizzards and other tasty treats for customers:

If he ever has to hold out again in the future—which very well could happen in 2018—Bell has a perfect way to spend the time.