Watch: Luke Skywalker Returns to Millennium Falcon in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' TV Spot

There's only a month and a half until the next episode of Star Wars hits theaters, which means the media blitz has officially begun.

The latest TV spot for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi aired during Game 7 of the World Series this week (the Astros won, which is a nicely thematic coincidence). In the trailer, we see several scenes shown in previous trailers, as well as a few new reveals. Most notably, we see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in disbelief as he revisits the Millennium Falcon for the first time in years.

We also see ex-Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) in what looks like the cockpit of a landspeeder, and, later, locked in battle with the still-chromed-out Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie).

The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson, who until Episode VIII was best known for the cult hits Brick and Looper. The cast of the film praised Johnson's directing in a recent featurette. Many fans anticipate The Last Jedi to be the "dark middle chapter" in the new Star Wars trilogy, similar to The Empire Strikes Back, but the fates of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (Boyega), Luke, and the others are anyone's guess at this point.

The film arrives in theaters nationwide on December 15.