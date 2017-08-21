WATCH: Mike Alvarado Lands Devastating Knockout Punch

With an eye toward the upcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor fight this Saturday in Las Vegas, you may have overlooked some great fight action that took place in Lincoln, NE—of all places—over this past weekend.

In the undercard of the featured fight between Terence Crawford and Julius Indongo, welterweight Mike Alvarado (37-4) extended his winning streak to four with this crushing KO of Sidney Siqueira (26-12). The 26th knockout of Alvarado's professional career may have been the best. Talk about landing a shot right on the button.

The Brazilian fighter Siqueira looked solid in the opening two rounds, landing a barrage of uppercuts. Things, however, turned in the third round as Alvarado found his footing and connected with a variety of clean shots of his own. Perhaps none cleaner than the wicked right that landed squarely on the jaw of Siqueira in the fourth round to end the fight.

Check out the picture-perfect punch that instantly sent the Brazilian to the canvas, and put an end to the fight.

In the night's featured fight, Crawford defeated Indongo to become the undisputed super lightweight champion. With the win, Crawford now owns the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO super lightweight titles.

Undefeated at 32-0 with 23 knockouts, Crawford finished off his opponent with a brutal body shot that would make Rocky Balboa proud. The left hook to the body, followed by a right to the solar plexus was enough to end the fight. With the victory, Crawford becomes boxing’s first undisputed champion at any weight class in over a decade.

It's not often you see a body shot end a fight, but Crawford admits he's been working hard on that facet of his performance. “Oh, man, we’ve been practicing our body shots all camp,” the fighter said in the ring after making quick work of Indongo. “It’s been a rough, tough camp, and everything we worked on...in camp came out in the fight.”