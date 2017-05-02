Watch the New 'Wonder Woman' TV Spot

The latest Wonder Woman TV spot aired during Gotham on Sunday, and it didn't disappoint. From the first trailer's release, it's been clear that Gal Gadot is the perfect Wonder Woman. The Israeli model and co-star Chris Pine strike the perfect balance of badassery and humor, and it's clearer than ever in the film's latest TV spot.

In the preview, we get a glimpse of where the Amazon princess came from and the damage that she can do in combat. She also shares her purpose in life, which is to make the world a peaceful place. The one-minute video asserts that justice has a new name, and it seems to be right.

The upcoming Wonder Woman film is the first to focus on Wonder Woman as a solo hero in the DC universe, and, so far, it looks like it'll be a good one.

Wonder Woman is set for release on June 2, 2017.