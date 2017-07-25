Watch: Penn State’s Saquon Barkley Crushes 30 Reps of 225-Pound Bench Press

Even though he’s just 5’11”, Penn State star Saquon Barkley towers over his team in the weight room.

The 225-lb running back already has the team record with a 405-lb power clean, and he got the chance to show off for his teammates—and help a good cause—when he got on the bench for the "Lift for Life" program, which helps support kidney disease research.

Barkley banged out 30 reps of 225lbs, impressing his teammates and once again making NFL scouts drool at his strength and future potential:



Here’s another look at Barkley, this time crushing some 525-lb squats in the weight room:

As if Saquon's clean wasn't impressive, here he is squatting 525 for 5 reps this morning pic.twitter.com/fa3nYA6joi — Chance Sorrell #58 (@Chanman158811) June 30, 2017

If Barkley keeps lifting like this, he’ll be a nigh-unstoppable force for the Nittany Lions in 2017.