Watch: 'The Punisher' Gets Official Release Date and a Brutal New Trailer

Netflix has been teasing fans for months over its latest original show set in the Marvel universe. Now, though, we finally have a release date for the first season of The Punisher: Nov. 17, 2017.

If that date sounds familiar, it's because it's the same day that DC is releasing Justice League. Looks like Marvel and Netflix aren't afraid of a little friendly competition.

The release date was revealed alongside a brand-new trailer, showcasing the journey of former soldier Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) as he journeys to avenge his murdered family. Castle's determination to find truth leads him to an uneasy partnership with a former NSA analyst nicknamed Micro (Ebon Moss-Bacharach), who reveals that the death of his family is part of a larger military conspiracy. Together, they try to take down those who wronged them by any means necessary.

The Punisher is the sixth Netflix series to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Bernthal having originally appeared as The Punisher in Season 2 of Daredevil. Deborah Ann Wolf reprises her role as Karen Page, as the show will further explore the friendship between Castle and Page that was established in Daredevil.

If the trailer is any indication, the show should be as visceral and intense as fans have been hoping for.