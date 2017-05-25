Watch: Reigning UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Talks About Her Last Fight & Future in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's last fight is a few weeks old, and people are still buzzing about the clinic she put on at UFC 211.

During her match against Jessica Andrade, she doled out punishment with her striking on the way to a unanimous decision victory. The victory also marked her fifth title defense, which brings her one step closer to Ronda Rousey’s record of six.

Jedrzejczyk gave us some insight in regards to how she prepared for her past fight, her future plans, and how to execute a proper pre-fight stare down.

The native of Poland hasn’t yet scheduled her next fight, but we're looking forward to the announcement.