Watch: 'The Rock' and Kevin Hart Take Us Behind the Scenes of 'Jumanji'

Over a month still remains until Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters, but Sony has already released a behind-the-scenes vignette into how the film was made.

"The Rock," Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and other cast members dished on the making of the flick, and about having to do their own stunts while trapped in the jungle.

"In the original, Jumanji came to our world," "The Rock" said, "in this Jumanji, we go to that world."

The vignette offers some pretty cool behind-the-curtain shots of the actors sprinting through shrubs or plummeting into the water. There's certainly no shortage of high-energy action sequences, and the clip below offers a glimpse of what Jumanji has to offer. Check it out:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20.