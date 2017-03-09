Watch: The Rock stops a torpedo with his bare hands in absolutely insane ‘Fast 8’ trailer

If you thought the Fast & Furious series couldn’t top the insane stunts in the previous installments of the series, then prepare to be amazed.

Then again: Why would you think that, dude? That's basically the entire premise of the franchise. But we digress. Point is: After launching cars off skyscrapers, jumping over bridges, and pulling a huge vault through a city, the series has outdone itself with The Fate of the Furious, aka Fast 8.

The newest trailer for the film dropped Thursday, and it gives off the longest look yet at the film—and the absolutely bonkers stunts—as the movie zips from New York City, to Cuba, and to Iceland as Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto turns on his “family.”

Between the army of remote-controlled cars, the submarine chase, skydiving soldiers—and oh yeah, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s musclebound Luke Hobbs stopping a torpedo with his bare hands—there’s plenty of action to go around for everyone:



The trailer still hides the exact reason why Toretto turned on his team, but hints that he’s under the sway of Charlize Theron’s villain hacker Cipher for something that digs deep into both of their pasts. Hobbs, Michelle Rodriguez's badass Letty Ortiz, and the rest of the Furious team are forced to team up with a former rival, Jason Statham’s rogue special forces soldier Deckard Shaw, in the hopes of saving Dom.

If that sounds like a lot to pack into one movie, you’re on the right track: Fate of the Furious is reportedly at least 160 minutes long, making it the longest film in the franchise.

The Fate of the Furious, directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Johnson, Diesel, Rodriguez, Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Statham, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Elsa Pataky, will be released on April 14.