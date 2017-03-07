WATCH: The Rock's Sweat Soaked Workout

When it comes to hitting the gym, no one out-trains The Rock. In this recent video released from Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, we are treated to a glimpse of The People's Champion getting into beast-mode for a classic Rock workout. No fancy equipment, complicated exercises or candy-ass classes, just the bare bone basics for a Rock-solid physique.

"Blood, sweat and respect. The first two you give, the last one you earn. Let's get out and earn it...daily," says The Rock before a montage of him crushing a sweat-soaked workout. Those words pretty much sum up Johnson's philosophy when it comes to training. Give it all you've got, every time and the results will follow.

If you're looking for a little inspiration or that extra motivation to push yourself to the next level, then crank up the volume on this vid, grab some weights and get to work. If you have trouble getting off the ground when it's all over, then you've done it right brother