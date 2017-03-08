Watch The Skull-Crushing Flying Knee That Won 'Knockout Of The Year'

The World MMA Awards were held in Las Vegas this past Thursday, and the category that almost everyone cares about, Best Knockout of The Year, was announced.

The winner of this award was Michael ‘Venom’ Page's flying knee knockout of Evangelista ‘Cyborg’ Santos during Bellator 158 in July.

If you haven’t seen this knockout we warn you that the footage is violent, and if you are remotely squeamish, look away now.

Page’s KO of Santos not only ended the fight, but the brute force of his knee strike crushed Santos’ skull into pieces, requiring immediate surgery, and forcing the Brazilian veteran into retirement.

Although this was knockout of the year, for Cyborg, it knocked him out of MMA for good.