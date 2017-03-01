Watch: Star-Lord meets his father in new action-packed ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ trailer

Father knows best.

Chris Pratt debuted the newest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 while on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, revealing some major plot points and a brand new character: Peter Quill’s father, Ego the Living Planet, played by Kurt Russell.

The first Guardians film teased the identity of Quill’s father, but this trailer has finally given fans their first look at Russell’s character, who, even though he's a planet (because, hey, it’s sci-fi), can take human form.

There’s plenty of action and adventure in this trailer, as the Guardians team—Star-Lord, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel)—plus new members Yondu (Michael Rooker), Nebula (Jumanji’s Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), takes on a new villain and tries to save the galaxy...again, all while jamming to Fleetwood Mac’s classic song “The Chain”:

Marvel also dropped a brand-new poster, a badass look at the team in action:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, directed by James Gunn and starring Pratt, Saldana, Bautista, Cooper, Diesel, Klementieff, Gillan, and Michael Rooker, hits theaters on May 5, 2017.