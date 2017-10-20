Watch: Thor and Loki 'Get Help' in Hilarious New 'Ragnarok' Clip

Thor: Ragnarok is still two weeks away, but it can't come soon enough. The film has already been screened to critics, who have given the movie rave reviews. Thankfully, Fandango Movieclips shared a brand new exclusive clip to make the wait a little more bearable.

After sharing a heartfelt moment where they acknowledge their differences, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) suggests doing "Get Help," to which Loki (Tom Hiddleston) vehemently disagrees. To find out what "Get Help" means, you'll just have to watch the clip. Trust us, it's worth it.

Rangarok is the first Marvel film directed by Taika Waititi, best known for the tongue-in-cheek vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows. In a featurette, Hemsworth praises Waititi's work, saying, "Tonally, I think this is the perfect mix for where this character and story needed to go."

Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters nationwide on November 2.