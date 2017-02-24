Watch Tom Brady Eat Sh*t In Epic Ski Fail

The 5-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady might just be the greatest quarterback of all time, and at age 39, he seems impervious to anything. But, Brady posted a video to Instagram on Thursday reminding us that he is in fact, human.

If you french fry when you're supposed to pizza, you're gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:45am PST

If you are a New England Patriots fan, you may want to take a seat while watching this, but everyone else grab some popcorn.

Why? Because what else is better than watching Tom Brady eat snow after an un-forgiving ski jump?

Brady posted the video with the explanation: “If you french fry when you’re supposed to pizza, you’re gonna have a bad time! Trust me!!”

Soccer star David Beckham even reached out to Brady after watching what could have been a serious disaster.

David Beckham looking out for Tom Brady. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/VGBNOhn2uL — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) February 24, 2017

In the meantime, we can only imagine what Bill Belichick’s reaction was like when he saw the video.