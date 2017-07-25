WATCH: Trailer for Conor McGregor Documentary 'Notorious'

With all eyes locked on August 26 for what may be the most hyped fight in history, the folks over at Universal Pictures are getting in on the action while the iron is still hot—officially dropping the first trailer for a movie about Conor McGregor.

Titled Notorious, the feature-length documentary will detail the last four years of the UFC champion's life. From personal struggles to the events leading up to the superfight against the undefeated boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jr. With the epic event just about a month away, what better time to promote the Irishman's inspirational rags-to-riches story.

Check out the official trailer for this must-see story:

While no release date has been set, McGregor officially announced the film's anticipated arrival on his Twitter page.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment and Universal Pictures have teamed up to bring you "The Notorious"

“Featuring unprecedented access, never-before-seen moments, and explosive fight footage, this is the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at a sporting icon and his spectacular rise from the bottom to the very top,” tout the filmmakers of Notorious.

You say you'd rather just see the fight? The good news is tickets just went on sale yesterday. The not-so-good news is that if there are any left at this point you're going to be shelling out some serious coinage for the opportunity to witness history at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to an ESPN report, ticket prices were previously announced at $500, $1,500, $2,500, $3,500, $5,000, $7,500, and $10,000—and that doesn't include the Ticketmaster service fee. Then again, there's always pay-per-view where it will cost you about $100 to catch the action.

“It is vital that we provide our fans with a fair opportunity to purchase tickets to this unprecedented event taking place on August 26th between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, in a prepared statement last week. “This is a fight derived from the fans, and should be available to be enjoyed by fans."

Whether fans will enjoy the finished product is yet to be determined, but at these prices let's hope they get their money's worth.