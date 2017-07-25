Watch: UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley Talks Fighting Demian Maia at UFC 214

UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is stepping up again this weekend to defend his title against Demian Maia at UFC 214. He decided to sit down with M&F’s Andrew Gutman to talk about some of his tactics leading up the the fight, his opinion on Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., and more.

Woodley has not lost a fight since he faced Rory McDonald back in 2014; similar to Maia, who has a winning streak dating back to that year as well. The 39-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu master will have to get crafty to come up with the victory against the 35-year-old Woodley.

In addition to his current fight. he took a second to talk about the possibility of fighting McGregor, “If Conor McGregor wants to fight me, I think it would be a huge fight. I’m a guy that can knock him out, and I think it will be a good fight.”

Woodley will be back in action at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, CA. Take a look at the fight promo below for a taste of the action to come.