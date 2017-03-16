When the World’s Tallest Building Is on Fire, Call The Rock

The highest paid actor just landed a 2018 summer blockbuster titled Skyscraper, being produced by Paramount.
The film is centered around Dwayne Johnson who plays a former army vet turned skyscraper security man, according to the hollywoodreporter.com. The plot becomes heated when “he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it.” To add to the drama, his family is in the building as well.
Although the character is not a real person Johnson says, "This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I've had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman.”
SEE ALSO: The Rock Reveals His Favorite WWE Legends To Work With
This sounds like a job just right for the same guy who can move torpedoes with his bare hands. Here he posted a few more details to his Instagram below.
BREAKING: Grateful to share this big news. Universal Studios and @Legendary Pictures have declared JULY 13th 2018 SKYSCRAPER weekend. Massive scale of a movie we've been developing for almost two years and we start shooting this August - in CHINA. Our script, written and to be directed by Rawson Thurber, focuses on the world's largest skyscraper - that's on fire. A towering inferno almost a mile into the sky and my wife and kids are trapped on the top floor. My character is a disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader. This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I've had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman who, despite all odds, will dig deep and do everything possible to protect and save their family. Research for this film has been a real education for me (and that's saying a lot considering my horrible freshman year GPA) from meeting with the world's top skyscraper architects to spending amazing time with our US combat and disabled vets. Good thing I'm not afraid of heights. But at 4,000ft it's a different story. Let's get to work. #CHINA #SevenBucksProds #FlynnPicturesCo #Zhao #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th 2018
The Rawson Marshall directed film is due out July 13, 2018.
For the HBO series Ballers, he also announced that the latest season will be releasing July 23.