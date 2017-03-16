When the World’s Tallest Building Is on Fire, Call The Rock

The highest paid actor just landed a 2018 summer blockbuster titled Skyscraper, being produced by Paramount.

The film is centered around Dwayne Johnson who plays a former army vet turned skyscraper security man, according to the hollywoodreporter.com. The plot becomes heated when “he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it.” To add to the drama, his family is in the building as well.

Although the character is not a real person Johnson says, "This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I've had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman.”

This sounds like a job just right for the same guy who can move torpedoes with his bare hands. Here he posted a few more details to his Instagram below.

The Rawson Marshall directed film is due out July 13, 2018.

For the HBO series Ballers, he also announced that the latest season will be releasing July 23.