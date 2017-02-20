"Where's Ronda Rousey's Fine Ass At?" Derrick Lewis Taunts Travis Browne in UFC Beatdown

See the final moments of #UFCHalifax as Derrick Lewis overpowers Hapa and finishes w/ devastating ground and pound. https://t.co/DplJCPRUd4 — FS1 (@FS1) February 20, 2017

Derrick Lewis knocked out Ronda Rousey’s boyfriend, Travis Browne, at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday, but Lewis did as much damage with his words than his fists.

Leading up to the fight, ’The Black Beast' made the bout personal by bringing up Browne’s history of alleged domestic abuse towards his ex-wife Jenna Webb.

And, after knocking out Browne in the second round of Sunday's fight, Lewis made some shocking comments regarding Browne in his post-fight interview. He even managed to ask for the whereabouts of Browne’s longtime girlfriend, Ronda Rousey.

“I knew I had a bigger heart then him,” Lewis said, “He calls himself a man, but he likes to put his hands on on women. So, forget that guy. I got much more heart than he has. Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine ass at?”

It looks like Lewis wants a piece of the former UFC champ. What are your thoughts? Did he take it too far?