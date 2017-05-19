News

Wonder Woman Fights the 'War to End All Wars' in New TV Spot

The city of Gotham has Batman, but the entire world is calling on Princess Diana in this new trailer.

We are dead smack in the era of comic book movies, and that wouldn’t be complete without having a solo Wonder Woman film. 

We first saw her in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was the second film of the recently launched DC Cinematic Universe, but now it’s her time to shine. 

Wonder Woman is a traditional origin story that begins with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) as a child and her development into a superhero. Prince is trained into a warrior princess then convinced by Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to intervene into WWI.

Overall it looks like we have a unique superhero movie on the way being led by a woman and taking place in the early 1900s.

The Patty Jenkins directed film will be hitting theaters on June 2. 

