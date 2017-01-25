World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw Sets Rowing Record

Brian Shaw is so strong, he can set records without even really trying.

The 2016 World’s Strongest Man champion was working out at the Super Training Gym with owner (and 2016 Men's Fitness Game Changer) Mark Bell when he decided to jump on the Concept2 rower machine.

Shaw blasted a new world record with 12.8 seconds, besting the previous mark of 13.3 seconds. Two hefty dudes had to stand on the rowing machine to keep it steady, and Shaw sat on bumper plates to prevent the rower from collapsing under his epic mass.

Shaw knows what it takes to set records and win competitions—he was named World’s Strongest Man in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Here’s another look at the record set by Shaw: