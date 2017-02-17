World's Oldest Bodybuilder is 80 And Will Put You To Shame

The world’s oldest female bodybuilder, Ernestine Shepherd, proves that age is just a number. This incredibly fit 80-year-old grandmother still competes in fitness competitions, and boasts a figure like that of a young athletic woman.

According to Elite Daily, Shepherd got into bodybuilding at the age of 56 and has loved it ever since, winning two bodybuilding titles and becoming declared the oldest competitive bodybuilder in the world by Guinness Book of World Records.

What’s her secret? If you want to know what it takes to look that good past 80 years old, the answer is simple. Hard work. Oh, and also make sure to run at least 80 miles per week, and wake up at 3am for the gym everyday.

As per her diet, eggs, chicken, vegetables, and plenty of water.

Ernestine, we salute you, and let this be motivation for all those procrastinating to go to the gym. No more excuses.