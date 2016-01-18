News

WWE to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. This Monday on Raw

The professional wrestling company remembers the contributions of the great Civil Rights Movement leader.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by

This coming Monday during Monday Night Rawon USA Network, WWE will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a tribute to the Civil Rights Movement leader. Don't miss this special honor to MLK and the many others who sacrificed in the fight for equality.

This coming Monday during Monday Night Rawon USA Network, WWE will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a tribute to the Civil Rights Movement leader. Don't miss this special honor to MLK and the many others who sacrificed in the fight for equality.

Topics:
Comments