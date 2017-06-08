WWE’s John Cena Returns for Season 2 of 'American Grit'

John Cena is returning to the small screen—not in the ring, but for Season 2 of American Grit.

The show is about Cena and four military mentors, The Cadre, leading a group of competitors through a series of team and individual challenges on the hunt for both their grit and $250,000. The clip below will give you a general idea of what to expect heading into Season 2.

Below is a short scene of Cena delivering the rules to the new competitors. The WWE legend told the cast that “you’re here because you have either lost your grit, or maybe you never had it in the first place.”

After proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, Cena has been absent from the ring, but he has been busy: His movie The Wall was released, and he celebrated his 40th birthday by deadlifting more than 600lbs. His return to the ring is unknown, but we’re counting on it.

American Grit returns on Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. on Fox. If you want to catch up on last season’s drama, you can here.