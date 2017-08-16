WWE Showcases Brock Lesnar's Most Shocking F5s

"The Beast" is a force to be reckoned with.

Since his first appearance in the WWE in 2002, Brock Lesnar has built a name for himself as an unstoppable force, performing constant feats of athletic skill—including, of course, taking his opponents to "Suplex City".

Fifteen years later, Lesnar's finisher remains unchanged: the devastating F5, his own variant on the classic move known as the facebuster. The list of victims is long, including Goldberg, Steve Austin, "The Rock," and even The Chairman himself, Vince McMahon.

WWE has rounded up the top 10 most shocking F5s by Lesnar throughout his career, and we're sure he'll get a few more in during his Fatal-4-Way with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe when he defends his Universal Title belt at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam will stream live around the world Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network.