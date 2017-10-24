WWE 'Smackdown' Invades 'Raw,' Superstars Brag on Twitter

In the lead-up to Survivor Series, it looks like WWE has a bit of a sibling rivalry going on.

On Raw this week, general manager Kurt Angle announced to the crowd that his superstars (including Brock Lesnar, The Shield, and Alexa Bliss) would be going toe-to-toe with champions from Smackdown next month.

However, before he could finish his announcement, Angle got a surprise visit from Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon, who said two words to Angle: "Under siege".

What followed was a full-blown assault on Raw's superstars from the entire Smackdown roster, including The New Day, AJ Styles, and Baron Corbin. Check out the video above to see all of the chaos.

After the show, a number of Smackdown stars bragged about their exploits on Twitter with the hashtag #UnderSiege, including a hilarious diss track from The New Day:

Survivor Series broadcasts live from Houston, TX, on the WWE Network on November 19, so there's plenty of time for Raw to mount a counterattack.