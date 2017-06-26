WWE Superstar Throwback: Ric Flair Posts 'Then and Now' Pics of Him With 'The Rock'

The clothing and hairstyles may have changed quite a bit since Ric Flair and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared in the old-school pic (below), but these two WWE legends are still the same good guys who've been entertaining the masses for years.

In these "then and now" photos shared by 'The Nature Boy' on his Twitter account, we see just how far the two titans of pro wrestling have come.

Flair dominated the scene in the '70s and '80s, while Johnson broke into the world of professional wrestling in the mid-'90s, where he started under the name Rocky Maivia. From there, the rest is history; Johnson transformed into "The Rock" and began cooking up a career that catapulted him from WWE fame to box office behemoth.

Their pro wrestling primes may have never intersected, but the two still found a way to square off in the squared circle back in 2002, and continue to be passionate about the sport that helped make them famous.

Check out the legends battling it out below.