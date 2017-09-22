WWE Superstars John Cena and Charlotte Flair are Two of The Fittest Athletes of 2017

It's probably not a surprise to anyone, but WWE superstars are in incredibly good shape.

That's why Sports Illustrated put both John Cena and Charlotte Flair as two of the fittest athletes of 2017, as reported by WWE.com.

Cena and Flair join the ranks of such renowned athletes as Christiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor, Katie Ledecky, and Simone Biles.

When we interviewed Cena earlier this year, he admits his workout is not quite the same as it was when he first started in 2004: "I didn’t have to care about precautions, pre-workout, post-workout mobility, or recovery. I could eat anything I wanted to—it was damn near 15 years ago, man! That’s a long time ago. Nowadays, it takes longer to get me going. I started switching to more sports-performance and strength-related stuff in 2006–2007. It’s much more [focused] on strength and performance rather than aesthetics."

Likewise, Flair credits her physique to consistency: "I look at it as a lifestyle choice. It's investing in myself and it's part of the job. The biggest thing is having a plan. I have a trainer that tracks my workout, and it's part of what keeps me where I am today."