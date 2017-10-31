WWE's Braun Strowman Emerges From a Garbage Truck to Assault The Miz

During Tables, Ladders and Chairs last week, The Miz and his cohorts incapacitated Braun Strowman by throwing him into a garbage truck after he attacked his teammates, much to the shock of the audience. Of course, it was only a matter of time until Strowman would want revenge.

The Miz was understandably terrified of Strowman's wrath, but Kurt Angle prevented him from leaving the arena until Raw was over. Just when Miz thought he would get off scot-free, a garbage truck pulled up to his limo, and the "Monster Among Men" emerged. One can only assume he had been staying in the truck for the past week biding his time.

Strowman then responded to the Miz's trangressions in kind, delivering a total of five running powerslams to "The A-Lister" as well as his partners "The Miztourage" (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas).

There's an important lesson to be learned here: Don't mess with "The Monster Among Men".