Zac Efron Bares Jacked Legs in New 'Baywatch' Super Bowl Trailer

Paramount Pictures released the latest trailer for Baywatch during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and that meant everyone got to see a little more of Zac Efron than we'd anticipated.

The reboot centers around a criminal plot that veteran lifeguard Mitch Buchanan (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and newcomer Matt Brody (Efron) uncover—and must stop—to protect the bay's future. Apparently, this involves star-spangled Speedos.

Based on the trailer, the film will probably include plenty of slow-motion running shots, a signature of original 1989 TV series. And, of course, it wouldn't be Baywatch without some ridiculously attractive female stars, including Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Priyanka Chopra.

Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon, is set to hit theaters May 26, 2017.

