NSFW: Sheamus Got 15 Stitches After Ladder Injury At Raw

The Celtic Warrior has met his greatest foe: a ladder.

During WWE Raw this week, Sheamus, along with his tag team partner Cesaro, attacked their tag team rivals, The Club and Enzo & Cass, with a metal ladder. However, unknown to fans at the venue, the ladder actually slashed Sheamus' face, creating a massive gash just above his eye. The injury appears to have occurred at 1:05 in this video, where you can see Sheamus quickly roll out of the ring after getting launched into the ladder by Cesaro:

In the video below, you can see WWE's doctors applying the stitches (15 in total) to Sheamus' forehead while Raw is still live in the background. To his credit, the WWE superstar takes it like a champ, with only a few grunts and a wry smile after the doctors are done.

Sheamus also posted photos of the injury on social media (WARNING, some of these photos are graphic):

The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood... we'll fight on brother... and take the glory. #RAW pic.twitter.com/E5OHun9IJN — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

Walking under a ladder is bad luck. Turns out, running into one aint so lucky either... 16 stitches & my own personal logo for #Mania. pic.twitter.com/HSDFIqDabi — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

Despite the injury, Sheamus is still set to team up with Cesaro for the triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday. However, we can't imagine he was excited to hear that it will now be a Ladder Match.

Let's hope this time he realizes charging head-first into metal probably isn't the best idea.