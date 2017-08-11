10 Off-Season Training Tips From Angels Slugger Mike Trout

Karl Gehring/The Denver Post / Getty

“I have a bunch of buddies who work out with me, guys around town whom I grew up with,” says Trout. “We do competitions to push ourselves a little bit more. When there’s some braggin’ rights on the line, you tend to work harder because you want to win. We get our work done, but we have fun. Some nights you get out of there, and you’re so tired you can barely walk.”

Off-season

“In the off-season I crank it up a lot,” says Trout. “I take off about a month, and then I’m in the gym every night back in New Jersey. My trainer, Dan Richter, comes up with a bunch of workouts. One night we’re working on speed. On other nights we’re doing heavy lifting, footwork and agility, and endurance. He likes to make things fun. A lot of regular workouts can be boring. I like to spice it up a little bit.”

Magic Mike: Trout’s blend of power and speed has drawn comparisons to Yankees great Mickey Mantle.