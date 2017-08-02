6 Pro Tips From MLS Stud Sebastian Lletget

Shaun Clark / Getty

Professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget’s career with the Los Angeles Galaxy started off on the, ahem, right foot. In 2015, his first season with the Galaxy, Lletget scored five goals in his first seven Major League Soccer starts.

Unfortunately, his stint with the U.S. men’s national team didn’t begin as well. Minutes after banging home his first goal for Team USA in March, Lletget limped off with a foot injury that required surgery, and will likely sideline him for another month or so.

Still, you can bet the 24-year-old Bay Area native will be back later this MLS season—and finding the back of the net on the regular. Here’s how to get a body like his.