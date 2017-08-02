6 Pro Tips From MLS Stud Sebastian Lletget

Victor Decolongon / Getty
“Here with the Galaxy, we focus on consuming high-quality proteins like eggs, grilled chicken, lean beef, and fish, such as salmon, tilapia, and cod,” says Galaxy Sports Performance Dietitian Kristen Andrews, R.D., C.S.C.S. “Keeping in mind how much ground the guys cover, I like to emphasize complex carbohydrates at every meal. Oatmeal, whole-grain toast, or whole-grain pancakes for breakfast; brown rice, quinoa, couscous, potatoes, and whole-grain pasta for lunch and dinner; and fruits and vegetables at every meal.”
Shake it up
“All of our players drink protein shakes after training sessions and games to maximize muscle protein synthesis and glycogen resynthesis,” says Andrews. “Players who are looking to put on muscle mass or rely heavily on the phosphagen energy system—due to their position—have creatine added to their shakes.”