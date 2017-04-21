Canelo Alvarez Prepares for Epic Fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Mexico has a reputation for producing boxers who are tougher than nails with unmatched work ethics, including all-time greats like Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Marco Antonio Barrera. With his unwavering discipline and never-say-die attitude, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fits neatly into the lineage of world-class Mexican boxers, and is among the most popular fighters in the world today. So popular, in fact, that he was asked to co-star in a Tecate commercial with Sylvester Stallone.

With an incredible 48-1-1 record, 37 of those wins by knockout, the former WBC and WBA Super Welterweight World Champion is preparing to face off against former middleweight title holder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6th in what will be a historic showdown between Mexico’s biggest boxing rivals. Leaving nothing to chance, his training regimen is as disciplined as it is thorough. Here are some fight preparation tips along with a typical workout that enables Alvarez to get in top fighting condition, and ready for the biggest fight of his career.

Routine

“Routine is everything for me because boxing is very much driven by routine. It requires a certain kind of discipline to become a great boxer,” says Alvarez, who wakes up at 6 a.m., trains for two hours, eats a lean breakfast, takes a quick power nap, and trains for another three hours. “I’m very disciplined about my diet when I train. I only eat lean proteins and veggies, like salmon and veggies.” Part of the afternoon is also spent working out strategies for the next fight.

Rest

Rest is just as important as training. Boxing is a taxing sport mentally as well as physically, so for Alvarez, resting the mind is equally necessary as sparring. “I’m always training or dropping, which is a lot of pressure to put on yourself mentally and physically. My routine helps me focus, but more importantly, helps me unwind when I need to,” he says.

Goals

“I box for the love of boxing,” says the champ. “I take on every fight with respect and seriousness. I just love boxing.” Alvarez says he doesn’t believe in accomplishing set goals in his career, he’s just concerned with training hard and being known as the best in his sport. “Someday I would like to be remembered in boxing so that when people talk about boxing they talk about Canelo.”

Photo courtesy of Nomades

Train to fight, fight to win

Discipline is the foundation for everything Alvarez does. “I have to be prepared. If someone is going to beat me, it’s not going to be because they trained harder. I train as hard as I can so when someone beats me I know it’s because they’re better than me.” Sparring is his favorite part of training. “It’s the hardest thing I do and it’s what fascinates me the most.”

Canelo Alvarez workout

Jog (warm-up): 10 Minutes

Mitt training

Jab, cross, jab cross combo: 45-second rounds/3 rounds

Jab, jab, right uppercut combo: 45-second rounds/3 rounds

Jab, cross, left hook combo: 45-seconds/3 rounds

Jab, jab, right hook, left uppercut: 45-seconds/3 rounds



Jump rope

Forward jump: 90 Seconds

Alternating (from one foot to another): 90 Seconds

Single jump

Left foot – 30 Seconds

Right foot – 30 Seconds

Repeat sequence 3X

Tune in Saturday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT to watch Canelo Alvarez take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on HBO PPV.