Watch the Exclusive Training Leading Up to WrestleMania 33

How does WWE scout its next big superstar? Can Brie Bella cook? Which pro wrestling champion takes power naps before each match? How do WWE superstars eat clean while on the road? These questions and more were answered during WrestleMania 33 weekend, which took place earlier this month.

SEE ALSO: 10 Thrilling Moments from WrestleMania 33

When WWE invited me to witness its epic recruitment process, and talk training with some of its biggest stars, I learned a lot about the tireless dedication needed to step through the ropes.

WrestleMania 33 broke attendance and television records, and behind the scenes is a serious team of athletes who must navigate the rigors of the road and stay on course with their fitness in order to complete on the grandest stage of them all.