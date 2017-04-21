The Ride Never Ends: Universal Reportedly Planning 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff With Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

Universal Studios has already confirmed that the immensely popular Fast & Furious franchise will end with its 10th installment, regardless of the fact that the series is more popular than ever. So how can Universal continue to leverage the series despite its inevitable conclusion?

The answer is simple: spinoffs.

Universal is currently planning a spinoff to the F&F series starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, according to Deadline. The two will reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, as the former archenemies will work together against a new threat, as reported by Deadline.

The Deadline report also mentions that Fast & Furious head writer Chris Morgan will be writing the script to ensure it keeps the same bombastic tone as the core franchise. However, nothing has been written yet, so there's not much else known.

Of course, Johnson and Statham will also be in the next Fast & Furious movie, slated for 2019, so you won't have to wait too long for your next fix of wall-to-wall action. Regardless, it's great to hear that Hobbs and Shaw will live on even if the "family" breaks up.

