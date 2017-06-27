Samoa Joe Traps Brock Lesnar In The 'Coquina Clutch' During 'Raw'

Fear is a pretty normal reaction when you're face-to-face with Brock Lesnar. But Samoa Joe is anything but normal.

On Raw last night, Paul Heyman introduced his client in his typical grandiose fashion, but before "The Conqueror" even made it to the ring, Joe blindsided Lesnar and trapped him in his signature finisher, the coquina clutch (a type of sleeper hold).

Joe nearly choked out Lesnar (you can even see his face turn blue) before a group of superstars and referees acted as bouncers and held him back. Lesnar, who is infamous for being a trash talker who thinks little of his opponents, was clearly rattled by the encounter.

Samoa Joe established himself as the No.1 contender for the WWE Universal Title by winning the main event at Extreme Rules earlier this month. Lesnar is the current title holder, having beaten Goldberg at WrestleMania. Joe and Lesnar are set to have a title match at the next WWE event, Great Balls of Fire.

Great Balls of Fire airs on the WWE Network live from Dallas, TX, on July 9. We're excited to finally see what happens when an unstoppable force meets and immovable object.