Shane McMahon Announces First-Ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

There's no rule saying the Money in the Bank briefcase is only for guys.

On Smackdown Live last night, there was a 5-Way Elimination Match scheduled between Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella to determine who would be facing the Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi at Money in the Bank. However, chaos erupted before the match even started, with all five superstars brutally attacking each other. The referee tried to control the mayhem, but to no avail.

Sensing an opportunity, Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon announced to the crowd that, since the match never actually started, the No.1 contender for the Smackdown Women's Championship would instead be determined through a Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the titular PPV.

The infamous Money in the Bank Ladder Match has existed since 2005, but this is the first time women superstars will be involved in this type of match. The goal is to ascend a ladder in the middle of the ring to grab a briefcase. The winner can then "cash-in" his briefcase at any time for a title match against the current champion.

This year's Money in the Bank will be airing live on the WWE Network on June 18, 2017, from the Scottsdale Center in St. Louis, MO, and with two Ladder Matches on the docket, it will definitely be a show to see.