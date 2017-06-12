Athletes & Celebrities

Terry Crews Enlists You To Blow Stuff Up in 'Crackdown 3'

"Time to step up your boom!"

by

If there's one person who can get us excited about anything, it's M&F cover star Terry Crews. Thankfully, Microsoft agrees.

At its Electronic Entertainment Expo conference this week, Microsoft released a trailer for its new open-world shooter Crackdown 3, complete with an intro starring Crews as the foul-mouthed Commander Jaxon.

Jaxon tells the player what to expect in Crackdown 3, which is pretty much exactly what you'd think: Guns, explosions, and non-stop chaos. The game follows the same formula as its Xbox 360 predecessors, where players assume the role of a superpowered agent who takes down crime by any means necessary. And if that means blowing up a building, then so be it.

Crews himself is a self-professed fan of video games who got hooked after playing Battlefield 1 at a press event last year. He even built his own gaming PC, which was, of course,  Old Spice-themed.

Crackdown 3 launches on Xbox One and Windows 10 on Nov. 7, 2017, and we can only hope that the full game has more of Crews.

 

Comments