Terry Crews Enlists You To Blow Stuff Up in 'Crackdown 3'

If there's one person who can get us excited about anything, it's M&F cover star Terry Crews. Thankfully, Microsoft agrees.

At its Electronic Entertainment Expo conference this week, Microsoft released a trailer for its new open-world shooter Crackdown 3, complete with an intro starring Crews as the foul-mouthed Commander Jaxon.

Jaxon tells the player what to expect in Crackdown 3, which is pretty much exactly what you'd think: Guns, explosions, and non-stop chaos. The game follows the same formula as its Xbox 360 predecessors, where players assume the role of a superpowered agent who takes down crime by any means necessary. And if that means blowing up a building, then so be it.

Crews himself is a self-professed fan of video games who got hooked after playing Battlefield 1 at a press event last year. He even built his own gaming PC, which was, of course, Old Spice-themed.

Crackdown 3 launches on Xbox One and Windows 10 on Nov. 7, 2017, and we can only hope that the full game has more of Crews.