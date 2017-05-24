Triple H Announces The Mae Young Classic Women's Tournament

The Women’s Revolution is still going strong.

Yesterday on Twitter, Triple H officially announced the Mae Young Classic—a 32-entrant, women-only tournament:

A tournament with top female talent from around the world is the next stage of the Womens Evolution in @WWE...July 13/14th from @FullSail. pic.twitter.com/qidXuWBGXA — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

The tournament will be hosted at Full Sail University in Orlando, known for being the home of WWE’s NXT developmental brand as well as last year’s Cruiserweight Classic.

While there had been rumblings of a women’s tournament for a while, Triple H’s tweet marks the first official announcement as well as the reveal of the tournament’s name.

The title of the tournament was chosen to honor one of WWE’s most influential female superstars, Hall of Famer Mae Young. Young made a name for herself in the '40s and '50s, when having women in the ring was often considered taboo. She continued her career as a superstar all the way into her 70s, making generations of fans along the way. If you’re curious, take a look at the video WWE made to honor Young during Women’s History Month this March.

The Mae Young Classic will take place on July 13 and 14 in Orlando.