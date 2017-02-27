Triple H Shows Off His Massive Workout Gains In Preparation for Wrestlemania

Triple H is making sure he's prepared for "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

The 47-year old Superstar and Vice President of Talent at WWE recently proved to his fans that he's still fitting in trips to the gym between business deals, as evidenced by his most recent twitter post:

Dreaming about it and making it a reality...

...are two completely different things!#DoTheWork #OneDayCloser pic.twitter.com/LOqyGLXhzN — Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2017

Of course, getting back in the ring is probably a good workout too - WWE recently announced that HHH will be headlining a live event next month.

Rumors that Triple H will be facing rival Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 33 have been circulating for months, though Rollins' recent knee injury has put the potential match in flux.

If you're dreaming of looking as ripped as The Game, you could always try the workout designed by his trainer, Joe Defranco. Fair warning, though: It's not for the faint of heart.

Wrestlemania 33 will air live from Orlando, Florida on April 2.