Vintage Muscle - Arnold Schwarzenegger Revisits Muscle Beach

Per Bernal

This past November, Arnold Schwarzenegger FaceTimed Muscle & Fitness Editor-in-Chief Shawn Perine with an idea: to re-create the Muscle Beach photos of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Growing up in Austria, Schwarzenegger was inspired by scenes of muscular and vibrant women frolicking on Venice Beach and lifting in “the Pit,” and he set his sights on America. Once here, he became the subject of many of those iconic photos, along with pals like Franco Columbu, Dave Draper, Steve Marjanian, Zabo Koszewski, and others.

So, on Dec. 12, 2016, Schwarzenegger’s vision became a reality as legendary photographer Per Bernal and a group of athletes that included some of the world’s top bodybuilding, classic physique, fitness, and bikini competitors (including three Olympia champions) assembled for a day of fun, rusty iron—and a time machine trip back to Muscle Beach’s glory days with the man who made them glorious.