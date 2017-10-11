Watch: Anthony Joshua, a True People's Champion, Trains With Fans

Anthony Joshua has become the most popular heavyweight boxer in the world. The 6'5" beast looks to continue his dominance in the ring on October 28 when he faces off against Kubrat Pulev.

Ahead of the fight, Joshua has been posting his training videos on Instagram showing the world that he's ready to defend his belt. One of those clips: a #ThrowbackThursday-style video of himself running with fans while singing his own version of the classic “I Don’t Know, But I’ve Been Told” marching tune.

An athlete cannot run with money in his pockets. He must run with love for his people & hope in his heart #TBT A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

If Joshua continues on this path and finishes with a historical career, then this is the type of video that will be shown for decades to come. Expressing endless love for the people but no love inside the ring is the type of champion that boxing fans look for.