The Best Weightlifting Gloves to Protect Your Hands

Weightlifting gloves and grips are perhaps the easiest ways to protect your hands from gym wear and tear.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
1 of 3

Get a Grip

Best Weightlifting Gloves to Protect Your Hands
Westend61 / Getty

If you want to keep your hands safe while you're lifting, gloves are a pretty good bet—they'll help protect you from calluses and blisters, among other things. Here are two of our favorites.

2 of 3

1. Schiek's Platinum Lifting Gloves

Schiek's Platinum Lifting Gloves
Courtesy Image

Nonslip padding in the palm and thumb, and an easy-off finger design on Schiek’s Platinum Lifting Gloves help keep your hands protected throughout your workout; the wraparound wrist strap gives extra support. ($35–$50, schiek.com)

3 of 3

2. Versa Gripps Pro Series

Versa Gripps Pro Series
Courtesy Image

Versa Gripps Pro Series have a unique stand-up grip, an extended length, and a built-in arch support to protect your hands and wrist from injury while locking your grip into place. ($55–$57, versagripps.com)

Comments