The Best Weightlifting Gloves to Protect Your Hands

If you want to keep your hands safe while you're lifting, gloves are a pretty good bet—they'll help protect you from calluses and blisters, among other things. Here are two of our favorites.
1. Schiek's Platinum Lifting Gloves
Courtesy Image
Nonslip padding in the palm and thumb, and an easy-off finger design on Schiek’s Platinum Lifting Gloves help keep your hands protected throughout your workout; the wraparound wrist strap gives extra support. ($35–$50, schiek.com)
2. Versa Gripps Pro Series
Courtesy Image
Versa Gripps Pro Series have a unique stand-up grip, an extended length, and a built-in arch support to protect your hands and wrist from injury while locking your grip into place. ($55–$57, versagripps.com)