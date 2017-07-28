The Best Zero-carb Foods for Keto and Paleo Dieters

Arx0nt / Getty
As one of the highest sources of plant-based unsaturated fat, nuts fit well within the parameters of the keto diet. Eating more nuts can even lower the inflammatory markers in your body, according to research. Buying small bags of nuts can get very costly, so buy in bulk or at lower-cost stores (Trader Joe’s, anyone?). If you’re the type of person who eats a whole container of nuts in one sitting, be mindful of these recommended 1-oz serving sizes:
Almonds: 23 nuts, 160 calories, 14g of fat
Pistachios: 49 shelled nuts, 160 calories,13g of fat
Walnuts: 14 halves, 185 calories, 19g of fat
Cashews: 18 nuts, 160 calories, 12g of fat
As a side note: The unsaturated fat in nuts can become rancid when exposed to heat, light, and oxygen, so store nuts in the fridge.