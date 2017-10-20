10 Cheap and Easy Halloween Costumes for Jacked Guys

Silver Screen Collection / Nancy Moran / Sunset Boulevard / Getty

The time has finally come: the week when you realize that Halloween weekend is upon us, but you've been too busy making gains in the gym to even think about putting effort into a costume. Maybe you've had a few fleeting thoughts—if that—about how you're going to dress up, and maybe your girlfriend has spent the month begging you to dress as the companion to whatever elaborate costume she'll be donning when you inevitably end up at a Halloween gathering.

But you probably didn't listen to your own thoughts or hers, and now it's crunch time and the best costumes are probably long sold out. Besides, if you waited this long to find a costume, we're willing to bet you're not about to splurge on that $600 theatrical-quality Darth Vader getup.

If you're starting to get nervous we'll stop you right there, because all that time in the gym is about to swoop in and save your Halloweekend.

Some of the most badass characters in Hollywood history are just jacked guys wearing reasonably normal clothing and minimal outlandish accessories. You may not literally have the physique that Arnold Schwarzenegger or Dolph Lundgren sported back in the '80s, but you can pull off their characters like no couch potato ever could. That's why we've compiled some of our favorite costume options that you can scrape together with minimal cash, and still look decent enough to be recognizable.

It may be too late for theatrical, but at least you'll have a costume. Because even if you're not the type of guy to roll up to the party dressed as a terrifyingly realistic movie monster, you've got to admit it's fun to get into the spirit. Plus, you don't want to be the only asshole at the bar who showed up as the murderer of all things fun and spooky (yourself sans costume).

(And if you need that emergency shred? We've got the workout for you.)

