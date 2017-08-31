The 10 Most Badass Summer Blockbuster Stars of All Time

ullstein bild / Getty

What's not to love about blockbusters? They have girls, action, and main characters whom ladies want and men want to be. But looking the part takes serious work. Which is why, in honor of summer (prime blockbuster time), we curated a list of our favorite blockbuster stars who brought serious acting chops, grit, and plenty of muscle to the silver screen.

Here's what makes a blockbuster deserving of the name (by M&F standards):

According to Merriam-Webster, blockbuster is defined as “notably expensive, effective, successful, large, or extravagant.” But because that’s too vague for our liking, M&F established some guidelines to help further narrow down our summer blockbuster selects. Here they are:

Must have grossed more than $200 million worldwide (adjusted for inflation).

Must have been released between May and September.

Must be jam-packed with action—fights, explosions, and so on.

The star had to train hard to look the part.

